The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Film Crosses $200M In 8 Days ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey is gearing up for a spectacular second weekend at the box office. It has become the second-fastest R-rated movie in history to reach this major box-office milestone in North America. It is only behind Deadpool & Wolverine holding this record. The film will cross another major milestone at the domestic box office on Monday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is exploding at the box office and will have a glorious run. The mythological epic could emerge as the highest-grossing R-rated film ever at the box office in North America. It has an ensemble cast and strong word-of-mouth, which is helping it reach financial milestones. The film also has strong repeat value as well. The fantastic visuals and amazing background score elevate the epic further for a spectacular theatrical experience.

The Odyssey crosses the $200 million milestone at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey crossed the $200 million milestone at the North American box office. It collected a massive $25.9 million on its 2nd Friday, the biggest second Friday ever in Nolan’s career, beating Toy Story 5’s $21.4 million as the biggest second Friday of the year. It dropped just $49.1% from last Friday when it was released.

The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie crossed the $200 million milestone at the North American box office. It has hit $225.3 million in just 8 days. The Odyssey becomes the 2nd fastest R-rated movie in history to cross the $200 million milestone domestically. On Monday, it will cross the $300 million milestone at the North American box office.

According to reports, its second weekend is expected to earn what experts once predicted for its entire opening weekend and even more than Oppenheimer earned in its opening weekend. It is absolutely unbelievable. The movie is tracking to earn between $85 million and $95 million in its second weekend. If it keeps up this momentum, then the $400 million mark could be reached by early August.

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, has crossed the $350 million milestone worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the mythological epic earned $368.06 million worldwide in eight days. The movie was released on July 17.

Box office summary

Domestic – $225.3 million

International – $142.7 million

Worldwide – $368.0 million

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