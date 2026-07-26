Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Grows On Saturday, Beats Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari In India ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Prime Video )

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan witnessed a sharp drop at the Indian box office on the second day, but yesterday, on day 3, it picked up the pace. The collections surged in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the Hindi belt. There was decent growth in Kerala, too. The recorded jump was above 30%, which is really good considering mixed-to-negative audience feedback. In the meantime, the film surpassed the lifetime of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, of which Vijay’s swansong is a partial remake. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jana Nayagan earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The political thriller benefited from the Saturday boost, earning 28.5 crore on day 3. Compared to day 2’s 21.15 crore, it saw a 34.75% jump. Overall, the film has earned 92.35 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 108.98 crore gross. Today, on day 4, there’s a chance of hitting the 30 crore mark, so the extended opening weekend is likely to end at 122-124 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 42.7 crore

Day 2 – 21.15 crore

Day 3 – 28.5 crore

Total – 92.35 crore

Jana Nayagan surpasses Bhagavanth Kesari

As confirmed by the makers, Jana Nayagan is a partial remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. In the lifetime run, Bhagavanth Kesari earned 84.78 crore net. As we can see, the Kollywood magnum opus has surpassed these numbers in just three days, clearly displaying Thalapathy Vijay’s superstardom. Globally, too, it is much ahead of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer.

All set to beat Karuppu’s opening week collection

Suriya’s Karuppu stands as Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026, and in its first week, it earned 113.85 crore net, pulling off the biggest opening week of the year among Tamil films. These numbers will be surpassed by Jana Nayagan today. So, during the 4-day extended opening weekend, Vijay’s film will register Kollywood’s biggest opening week of the year with four more days to go.

More about the film

The political thriller is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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