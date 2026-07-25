Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office Collection Day 1 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Marathi film industry is on a high with back-to-back successes at the Indian box office. After Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, Deool Band 2, Tumbadchi Manjula, and Ghabadkund, Bhootam Bhayyam seems to be another exciting film. Released in theaters yesterday (July 24), the film opened below 25 lakh net, yet it registered the 7th biggest Marathi opening of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

The horror comedy thriller has received mixed reviews from critics, and even among audiences, word of mouth is mixed. Through the trailer and the cast, the film managed to generate decent buzz and awareness around itself, but footfalls remained lower than expected on the opening day. And since the audience feedback is mixed, things might get dicey for the film.

How much did Bhootam Bhayyam earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Bhootam Bhayyam scored an estimated 22 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 25 lakh gross. Today (day 2) and tomorrow (day 3), the film will witness growth, but it won’t be huge. In the opening weekend, it is expected to score 1.1-1.3 crore net, which is underwhelming.

Registers the 7th biggest Marathi opening of 2026

With 22 lakh, Bhootam Bhayyam has recorded the 7th biggest opening for a Marathi film in 2026. It stayed below Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? (25 lakh). The list is topped by Raja Shivaji (12.4 crore).

Take a look at the top Marathi openers of 2026 in India (net):

Raja Shivaji – 12.4 crore Deool Band 2 – 2.45 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam – 70 lakh Tumbadchi Manjula – 54 lakh Ghabadkund – 42 lakh Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? – 25 lakh Bhootam Bhayyam – 22 lakh

More about the film

Bhootam Bhayyam is directed by Ramchandra Gaonkar and produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade under the banner of Kyra Kumar Kreations. The film stars Chhaya Kadam, Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Saurabh Ghadge, Siddhant Sarfare, Shubham Jadhav, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Manmeet Pem, Pratap Phad, Kishor Chaughule, Sobita Kudtarkar, Suhita Thatte, and Ninad Limaye.

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