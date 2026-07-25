Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 2: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Is All Set To Become A Success In Hindi ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, on the whole, might turn out to be a losing proposition for the makers, but as far as Hindi distributors are concerned, it is likely to become a success. The theatrical distribution rights of the Hindi-dubbed version, Jan Neta, were locked at a modest price, making it a less risky affair. Despite no promotions, it opened to fair numbers at the Indian box office, and yesterday, on day 2, it saw some growth. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jan Neta earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The political thriller scored an estimated 1.85 crore on the first Friday, day 2. Compared to day 1’s 1.75 crore, it displayed a slight growth of 5.71%. Overall, it has earned 3.6 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 4.24 crore gross. Today (day 3) and tomorrow (day 4), collections will grow further, and the 4-day extended opening weekend is likely to end at 7.5-8.5 crore net

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 1.75 crore

Day 2 –1.85 crore

Total – 3.6 crore

Jan Neta makes 40% recovery!

Reportedly, Jan Neta’s Hindi theatrical distribution rights are valued at 4.5 crore. So, in order to enter the safe zone, the film must earn a distributor share of 4.5 crore, and it’ll be achieved at a collection of around 9 crore. In this case, 9 crore could be considered as a cost. So, in 2 days, the film has recovered 40% of its cost by earning 3.6 crore. To enter the safe zone, it needs just 5.4 crore more, and once it scores above 9 crore, it’ll become a clean success at the Indian box office. It seems that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will emerge as a clean success in its first week itself.

Vijay has already delivered two back-to-back successes with Leo and The Greatest Of All Time in Hindi, and with Jana Neta, he’s set for a hat-trick.

Box office summary:

Cost – 9 crore

India net collection – 3.6 crore

Recovery – 40%

Deficit – 5.4 crore

Deficit% – 60%

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Tamil Version Sees A Saturday Boost; Film Eyes 25 Crore+

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