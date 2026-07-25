Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Less Than $200K Away From Beating Godzilla x Kong’s Entire Pre-Sales Total (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day completes six days in pre-sales in China. The Tom Holland starrer is set to beat the entire pre-sales of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at the box office in China. The movie is already recording one of the biggest pre-sales for Hollywood in the post-pandemic era at the box office in China. The pre-sales got a boost upon Tom Holland and Zendaya’s visit to China for the film’s promotional tour. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $5.5 million in pre-sales at the box office in China

The movie completes seven days in pre-sales at the Chinese box office. It finished its 7th pre-sales day with an impressive $5.8 million in box-office collections in China for the July 28-August 2 period. The Spidey movie has beaten the total pre-sales of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine in China. The Tom Holland starrer is seeing such solid numbers despite Spider-Man: No Way Home not releasing in China back in 2021.

7-day pre-sales breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tuesday previews – $1.1 million Wednesday, opening day – $3.2 million Thursday, day 2 – $475k Friday, day 3 – $300k Saturday, day 4 – $550k Sunday, day 5 – $108k

Total – $5.8 million

Inches away from beating Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s entire pre-sales in China

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to beat the overall pre-sales collection of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The report reveals that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, released in 2024, collected $6 million in pre-sales in China and recorded a solid run at the box office there. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is less than a million away from beating the entire pre-sales of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The Tom Holland starrer movie is expected to earn more than $40 million in its opening weekend at the Chinese box office, becoming the first comic book movie post-COVID to score this number. It could also become the 3rd-biggest opening weekend for Hollywood films in China post-COVID.

More about the movie

It takes place four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Peter Parker anonymously protects New York City as Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat. At the same time, his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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