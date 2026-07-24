Michael Worldwide Box Office: Beats The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Michael has finally done it! It has beaten the global total of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the highest-grossing film of 2026. It has achieved this feat because of solid earnings from Japan and Russia. It is now not only the biggest live-action movie of the year but overall the greatest release worldwide. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The King of Pop’s biopic received mixed to negative reviews from the critics. But Michael Jackson’s unparalleled fan following and popularity led audiences to watch it despite the bad reviews. It is also worth noting that this is Jaafar Jackson’s debut film, and he portrays the music legend. He did his job spectacularly, which is why this music biopic is a phenomenal success.

Michael at the worldwide box office

According to Luiz Fernando’s industry-tracking report, Michael collected $1.4 million in Japan and $550k in Russia from Monday to Thursday this week. This has pushed the film’s international total to $640.2 million cume. It has amassed this sum across 85 markets overseas. In North America, the film’s total is $372.3 million, and adding that to its overseas total, the worldwide collection hits $1.012 billion. It is tracking to earn between $1.02 billion and $1.05 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $372.3 million

International – $640.2 million

Worldwide – $1.012 billion

Beats The Super Mario Galaxy Movie worldwide

The box office analyst has reported that the film has surpassed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide. For the unversed, it was released earlier this year, and a few weeks before Michael. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has collected $1.011 billion worldwide at the box office so far.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was the highest-grossing movie of the year at the worldwide box office. Michael has beaten the global haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie as the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide. It is a huge achievement for the music biopic, even though it is available on digital platforms. Michael was released on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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