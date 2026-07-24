Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Day 1: 3 Massive Records Failed To Achieve!( Photo Credit – Facebook)

All eyes were on Thalapathy Vijay’s last theatrical outing as his political action saga Jana Nayagan marched into theaters globally. Directed by H Vinoth, the film carried immense emotional weight and crumbled at the box office on its opening day under the over-the-top expectations! While the film has managed to enter the top 10 biggest Tamil openers worldwide, it did not exceed the 100 crore opening mark.

The first-day worldwide box office report has landed, and the numbers tell a story of a surprisingly lukewarm start that fell well short of sky-high expectations. Despite a wide global release, the film registered a gross collection of only 30 crore overseas!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1 Worldwide

Expectations were pinned on Thalapathy Vijay‘s unmatched stardom, which was expected to shatter his existing benchmarks at the box office. The film registered an opening of only 80.39 crore gross at the worldwide box office and failed to hit three massive milestones!

Check out the top 10 box office openings of Tamil films globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Coolie: 151.7 crore Leo: 142.96 crore 2.0: 110 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 99.39 crore Jailer: 97.05 crore Kabali: 87.5 crore Beast: 85.2 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 82.5 crore Jana Nayagan: 80.39 crore Vettaiyan: 67.76 crore Sarkar: 67.2 crore

While Jana Nayagan entered the top 10 global openings for a Tamil film, it still failed to hit three massive milestones at the box office. Check them out.

Missed The 100 Crore Worldwide Opening Club: While Vijay’s last outing was supposed to be celebratory and add another 100 crore opener to his list after Leo, the film failed to cross the mark!

Failed To Surpass His Previous Opening: Jana Nayagan couldn’t beat the Day 1 global collection of The Greatest Of All Time, which earned 99.39 crore gross on the opening day at the worldwide box office.

Couldn’t Break Into The Top 5 Overseas Openings: With an overseas gross of 30 Crore, it failed to beat the 40.8 Crore benchmark set by Ponniyin Selvan 1, missing the top 5 spots. If it had done so, Vijay would have dominated the list with three spots.

Check out the top 5 overseas openings of Tamil films at the box office (Gross Collection).

Coolie: 76.75 crore Leo: 66.50 crore The GOAT: 48 crore Kabali: 45 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 40.8 crore

Jana Nayagan Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film on the opening day, along with the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 38.20 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 1.75 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 2.75 crore

India Net Collection: 42.7 crore

India Gross Collection: 50.39 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 30 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 80.39 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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