Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Needs To Earn 100 Crore In 2 Days To Become The Fastest (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jana Nayagan is less than 24 hours away from its grand worldwide release. What makes this film extra special? This will be the last time that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen on the big screen in a new film. The Tamil political drama is his swansong as the actor is now devoting his life to politics. The film comes months after he took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, winning his maiden polls in the state. Currently, the Chief Minister is looking forward to his final film, which is expected to break several records. But will it be able to earn the actor the title of the fastest 100 crore?

Will Jana Nayagan Become Vijay’s Fastest 100 Crore Movie?

The record for Vijay’s biggest opening is still held by Leo (2023). The film earned a net of 64.8 crore in India on its opening day, bringing the gross collection to 76.46 crore. On day 2, Leo collected 34.25 cr, falling short of earning the 100 crore tag by less than a crore. The film earned the milestone on its third day in India. On day 3, the film earned 38.3 crore.

Top 5 Fastest 100 Crore Club in Thalapathy Vijay’s filmography:

Leo- 137.5 crore (3 Days) The GOAT- 103 crore (3 Days) Beast- 103 crore (3 Days) Master- 105.6 crore (6 Days) Varisu- 104.2 crore (6 Days)

So, will Jana Nayagan reach the 100-crore milestone in under 3 days? The film is currently witnessing massive pre-sales and could even cross 100 crore at the worldwide box office. However, it is doubtful whether the film can achieve the milestone at the Indian box office, as factors such as a leak and a delayed release weigh on it.

Jana Nayagan Advance Sales

Advance sales for the Tamil film have been impressive. There was doubt about the film’s box office performance, given the 6-month delay in its release and an online leak. Ahead of its release, the film has opened on 10,000 screens in India, a great start. Later today, some more shows are expected to be added, considering the damage to the movie. Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, The Greatest Of All Time, had a show count of 12,503.

The film has already sold 6.72 lakhs tickets 24 hours before its release in India. In terms of collections, the film has grossed a solid 15.5 crore at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. In net collections, it equals 13.14 crore. The film will definitely cross 20 crore at the box office on its opening day in India, but it remains to be seen how much it contributes after same-day bookings.

For Jana Nayagan to beat Leo, the Goat and Beast to be the fastest in the 100 crore club, the movie will have to have a grand opening and keep the momentum on day 2 as well.

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Must Read: Mammootty Box Office: 4 National Awards, But No 100 cr Film Yet- What’s Keeping the Superstar Out?



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