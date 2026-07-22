The Odyssey Box Office: It’s Now 5th All-Time IMAX Grosser In India (Photo Credit: Instagram/Universal Pictures)



Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey remains the first choice among audiences in India, even on weekdays. The magnum opus had a rocking first weekend, and, due to strong word of mouth, the momentum has carried into the weekdays as well. Since it is the first feature film to be shot entirely with 70mm IMAX cameras, footfall at IMAX screens has been impressive so far. Across India, there are limited IMAX screens, yet the film has gone past the $2 million mark in just 5 days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Surpassed the highest-grossing Indian film in IMAX

Backed by solid pre-release buzz, the epic action fantasy film opened on a record-breaking note in IMAX in India. On the opening day, it grossed $500K+ (5 crore). With highly positive reviews, the momentum for the IMAX screening kept building. In its journey so far, the film has already surpassed the biggest Indian film in IMAX, KGF Chapter 2, which grossed $1.7 million.

Goes past the $2 million mark in IMAX in just 5 days

While actual collections haven’t been reported yet, estimates suggest that The Odyssey has grossed around $2.3 million at the Indian box office through IMAX screenings in 5 days. In Indian rupees, it equals 22.18 crore. It’s a solid sum, and in the long run, the film might achieve several milestones.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing IMAX film in India

With an estimated $2.3 million, The Odyssey has surpassed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($2.13 million) to become the 5th all-time IMAX grosser at the Indian box office. Very soon, it’ll cross Avatar: Fire And Ash ($2.5 million) to claim the 4th spot.

Take a look at the all-time top 10 IMAX grossers in India:

1) Oppenheimer – $6.16 million

2) Avatar: The Way Of Water – $4 million

3) F1: The Movie- $3.89 million

4) Avatar: Fire And Ash- $2.5 million

5) The Odyssey – $2.3 million (5 days)

6) Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $2.13 million

7) Deadpool & Wolverine – $1.75 million

8) Interstellar – $1.74 million

9) KGF Chapter 2 – $1.7 million

10) Jawan – $1.67 million

10) Kantara Chapter 1 – $1.67 million

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