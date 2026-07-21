The Odyssey India Box Office Day 4 Collection! (Photo Credit: Prime Video/Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy-action film The Odyssey has passed the Monday test. Despite the local competitors, it remained among the leading choices of audiences in India. Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya starrer has now surpassed Joker (2019) at the box office. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

How much did it earn on the first Monday?

According to the official update, The Odyssey earned 7.78 crore net in India on day 4. It saw a 51.58% drop compared to the opening day figures of 16.07 crore. The hold was excellent, considering competition from Bollywood biggies like Dhamaal 4. In the next few days, it will also have to battle against Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The total box office collection in India currently stands at 64.58 crore after 4 days. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 76.20 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Day 1 – 16.07 crore

Day 2 – 20.82 crore

Day 3 – 19.77 crore

Day 4 – 7.78 crore

Total – 64.58 crore

Beats Joker and 5 others!

In the last 24 hours, The Odyssey has surpassed the Indian lifetime of as many as 6 Hollywood films. It surpassed Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, which concluded its journey earning 64 crore. The list also includes The Conjuring 2 (62 crore), Thor: Ragnarok (60 crore), Captain America: Civil War (59 crore), Spider-Man: Homecoming (58 crore), and Jumanji: The Next Level (58 crore).

Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, and Charlize Theron’s co-starrer is now the 34th highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. Its next target is to cross Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (68.75 crore).

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 64.58 crore

India gross: 76.20 crore

Take a look at the Odyssey day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office (India): With 45 Crore+, Tom Holland Confirmed To Create History With Franchise’ Biggest Opening!

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