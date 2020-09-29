Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw hit the cinemas worldwide as 9th part of the F&F franchise. However, rather than a typical instalment, it was a spin-off about Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Hobbs’ & Jason Statham’s Shaw.

The action and thrill-packed film also starred Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, Ryan Reynolds and others. Directed by David Leitch, the film released in August 2019. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about the film.

1) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw did a worldwide business of $759.05 million and $173.95 million in the USA according to Box Office Mojo.

2) The F&F spin-off is 103rd highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time worldwide.

3) The 2019 film was 11th highest grosser of the year globally and 13th highest grosser in the USA.

4) The film didn’t have Vin Diesel and some of the other lead stars of the franchise but still managed to score well at the box office. The best business of the film came from China which contributed $201 million. After China & the US, the film collected most in Japan which contributed $28.63 million.

5) In India, the film did a business of 68.75 crores and stands as 13th Highest grossing Hollywood film of all time.

A sequel to the spin-off is currently being planned. Earlier in April this year, during an Instagram Live Q&A, Johnson confirmed the news about the follow up to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. “We are developing now the next film, the next (‘Hobbs & Shaw;) movie, and I’m pretty excited about it,” said Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock.

“Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go,” added Johnson when asked where he and producers are at in the pre-production process on the sequel.

Dwayne Johnson plays the role of DSS agent Luke Hobbs in the film series. He had previously recalled how his mother, Ata Johnson, wept on the sets of Hobbs & Shaw as she heard her son speak in Samoan, the language of their family.

“She is incredibly proud of the movie. It’s the very first time in the history of Hollywood that the Samoan culture has ever been showcased on this scale, so it’s a big deal. Within the scene, she never heard me speak in Samoan to this degree. She hears me speaking in Samoan, calling on our ancestors to give us strength … I look over and she is crying so hard,” said the former WWE star, who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Amy Schumer Graces The Ellen Show, Says She Protests Every Day In Support Of The Black Lives Matter Movement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube