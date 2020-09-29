Jordyn Woods On Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: “How Can I Be Held Accountable?”

Jordyn Woods was Joey Tribbani to Kylie Jenner’s Chandler Bing and the whole world knew about it. From showering her with the most expensive gifts to the luxurious lifestyle that comes as a perk of being a friend to the 23-year-old’s reality star. But Woods’ life came crashing down after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

For those of you who don’t know, Jordyn was Kylie’s BFF till she kissed her sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and NBA star Tristan at a party.

It so happened at a part where Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson were present and made out while Kylie Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with NBA star’s child. This happened back in 2018 and was one of the biggest scandals of that year.

In an interview with Hillsong Channel’s Natalie Manuel Lee, Woods revealed that after Tristan’s cheating scandal, she was in a dark place and said, “I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one.”

Jordyn apparently received a lot of backlash for kissing Tristan at a party while Khloe was pregnant with her child. Not just that, her lifelong friendship with Kylie also came to an end because of the same scandal and the two are not on really great terms ever since.

The 23-year-old model admitted, “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

“Looking at the situation, ‘Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?” Jordyn added.

Woods further added, “Things happen and that’s what makes us human. But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can’t accept what you’ve done or you can’t accept that, then you can’t heal from it.’

She further added, “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things that you could have done differently. You can’t hold on to what you could have or should have done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go. It might take you a month to let it go, it might take you a year to let it go but you have to start praying to be able to let it go.”

Well, this is really brave of Jordyn Woods to come out in public and share her side of the story.

