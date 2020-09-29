Emmy-Award Winning Producer Kevin Burns Dies At 65

Prolific Emmy award-winning producer Kevin Burns died on Sunday at the age of 65. Reportedly, he died of cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was the president and creator of Prometheus Entertainment and a producer of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot.

Ancient Aliens narrator Robert Clotworthy took to twitter to share the heartbreaking news. He wrote, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr Kevin Burns yesterday. Not only was he my boss, he was my friend. He was creative, funny, generous, brilliant, tough, wise, curious, opinionated, loyal and loved life.”

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Kevin Burns yesterday. Not only was he my boss, he was my friend. He was creative, funny, generous, brilliant, tough, wise, curious, opinionated, loyal and loved life. Thank you Kevin. You live eternally in my heart.#AncientAliens — Robert Clotworthy (@Rob_Clotworthy) September 28, 2020

Kevin Burns’s production company, Prometheus Entertainment, has produced such non-fiction series as Ancient Aliens, America’s Book of Secrets, Food Paradise and Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed. He also produced some Docudramas such as The Curse of Oak Island and Kendra.

Burns during his career also wrote, directed, produced Star Wars television docs and several Playboy-centered reality programs, including The Girls Next Door, Kendra on Top and Hef’s Runaway Bride.

He also co-founded Foxstar Productions in 1993 with Twentieth Century Fox Television, where he worked as an executive producer. He developed and produced a series of Alien Nation movies for television.

In 2002, Burns also earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Biography, which traces the lives of celebrities and historical figures. The following year, he also won a Daytime Emmy for producing “Hollywood Rocks the Movies: The 1970s,” which was hosted by David Bowie. Both were AMC programs, which were produced by Van Ness Films, which he founded in 1994.

Actor-musician Billy Mumy, who played the role of Will Robinson on Lost in Space, had shared a Facebook post wherein he called Burns “without a doubt among the most multitalented, generous, capable, loyal and loving friends I’ve ever known.”

“Kevin and I spoke almost every day for the last 30 years. We bickered like an old married couple, and we always knew we loved each other. He made a lot of people very happy. I will not forget all the blessings that he brought to my family. R.I.P. Kevbo,” he added.

Must Read: Chadwick Boseman Gave A Chunk Of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary To Sienna Miller & The Reason Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube