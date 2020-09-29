Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death is still hard to digest for many of us. Apart from his superlative performances, he was a fan favourite because of his humble and giving nature. Many from the fraternity believe that it’s hard to find a man like him. Such similar sort of words are now coming in from Sienna Miller, who worked with the late actor for 21 Bridges.

For the 2019’s film, the Black Panther actor was one of the producers and also played a lead role along with Sienna. Recently, during an interview, she revealed that Boseman played a huge role in getting her role as Frankie Burns. She also stated that the actor gave her a chunk of his salary so that she could continue working as a co-producer. Isn’t that really kind of him?

While speaking to Empire, Sienna Miller said, “He (Chadwick Boseman) was a fan of my work, which was thrilling, because it was reciprocated from me to him, tenfold. So he approached me to do it, he offered me this film, and it was at a time when I really didn’t want to work anymore. I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him.”

Sienna Miller added that she asked for proper pay for which the studio didn’t agree back then. And then Chadwick Boseman came to rescue.

“I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’ And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for,” she said. “He said that that was what I deserved to be paid,” she added.

Sienna further stated that such behaviour is hard to find in the entertainment industry and was astonished by Boseman’s act.

“It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced. That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully. In the aftermath of this, I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number because that’s what you should be paid,'” Sienna Miller said.

We truly miss a man like Chadwick Boseman!

Must Read: Tenet Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Film Now Eyeing The $300 Million Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube