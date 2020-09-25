Chadwick Boseman Gets A ‘Black Panther’ Tribute At Downtown Disney

Chadwick Boseman left his mark across the globe within a short span of his legendary career. His tragic demise due to colon cancer is still hard to digest for his fans. In honour of the Black Panther star, several people have served a tribute in their own way and the latest one is in the means of a mural in Downtown Disney.

Yes, you read that right! Mural has been made in memory of Da 5 Bloods actor at Disney Downtown. Nikkolas Smith, who is the artist behind the tribute, even shared some images on social media. It features Boseman giving the Wakanda salute to a young child wearing a Black Panther mask.

Along with the pictures, Nikkolas wrote, “This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I’m so thankful to be able to honour Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist.”

Take a look at Downtown Disney tribute for Chadwick Boseman below:

Meanwhile, Spike Lee, the director of Da 5 Bloods, recently gave Boseman a tribute through his Instagram. He shared a clip from his film in which Boseman played Stormin Norman.

Spike Lee captioned the video as, “I Forgive You. I Forgive You. God Is Love. Love Is God. I Know You Blood. I Died For You Blood” STORMIN’ NORMAN.”

Angela Basset, who played the role of Ramonda in Black Panther, also wrote about Chadwick Boseman, “It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day.”

