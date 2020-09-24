Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's Breakfast & Dinner Date Ahead Of Their 2nd Anniversary Is DREAMY!

It was quite an eventful day for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in yesterday. The celebrity couple spent most of the day roaming the city, dining in the outdoors and spending quality time with each other. The couple is all set to celebrate their official second wedding anniversary on September 30.

The couple started their Wednesday with a breakfast date after their morning workout in West Hollywood, Califonia. The duo looked cool walking side-by-side when photographed on this outing.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber both opted for warm hoodies to fight off the morning chill. While Justin paired his off-white sweatshirt with long dark green sweatpants, Hailey wore skinny blue shorts with her grey hoodie.

Justin Bieber completed his look with white sneakers and a black face mask. Hailey, on the other hand, wore a white mask and white and blue sneakers. She opted for a high bun to keep the tresses from flying around. The Biebers sat at an outdoor table to enjoy breakfast in the open.

The couple later in the day, headed for a dinner date in West Hollywood. The destination for Justin and Hailey was a favourite celebrity restaurant, Catch. For this outing, the pop star opted for a pink patterned shirt over a white t-shirt and a pair of brown slacks. Hailey, on the other hand, looked stylish in a black crop top and blue jeans with slits.

Justin Bieber complimented his pink, white and brown look with a chunky gold neck chain and designer trainers. Hailey Bieber accessorized with black stiletto heels and a black jacket. Here too, she wore her hair up but this time in a messy topknot. The couple opted for black cloth masks for this outing.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are all set to celebrate their official second wedding anniversary on September 30. On September 13, the couple enjoyed a picnic in New York while celebrating the day they got their marriage license. The duo, who met at Bieber’s 2009 concert, are currently moving into their new seven-bedroom Beverly Park mansion. They bought this place in August for a whopping $25.8M.

