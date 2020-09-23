Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber gave a pleasant surprise to a Tamil actor and music composer on Wednesday. Fans of the south actor is now excited now. The buzz is that the singer may have heard the song of the recently released High and Dry from the album ‘Cold Nights’.

AR Rehman and Danush had launched the first international single of the musician virtually on their social media handle. Reportedly, the High and Dry is sung and composed by GV Prakash and Julia Gartha from his debut international album, ‘Cold Nights’. The lyrics of the song was written by Julia and the song marks are their first collaboration.

While the musician’s song has been well received by the audience, it seems Justin Bieber has also heard the song. The Canadian pop star gave a pleasant surprise to GV Prakash fans as he started to follow him on Twitter.

Interestingly, the musician is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the film, Trap City, directed by ‪Ricky Burchell, which will be released soon. As per reports, the film’s plot is about a drug peddler who turns into a successful rapper. Brandon T Jackson and Dennis LA White will be playing lead roles in the film and the Tamil actor-musician will essay a key role in it.

The makers of the film Trap City had released the teaser last month. To fan’s surprise, the teaser reveals that GV Prakash is essaying the role of a doctor who is treating Brandon in a hospital. The doctor influences him to consider his musical career.

South actor Vijay Sethupathi had unveiled the teaser of Trap City on Twitter. The film will be produced by Tel Ganesan of Kyybafilms, who has also previously produced two other Hollywood films Christmas Coupon and Devil’s Night and Dawn of the Nain Rouge.

GV Prakash will also be seen in upcoming action film Jail, which will be helmed by Vasanthabalan.

What do you think about Justin Bieber following GV Prakash on Twitter? Are they hinting towards collaboration in future? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6: Rowan Atkinson To Go From Mr Bean To Adolf Hitler?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube