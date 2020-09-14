Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in a courtroom in New York City on September 13, 2018, after a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship. The couple is now celebrating two year anniversary today and shared pictures on Instagram for their fans to see.

The couple had spent some time together enjoying the blissed-out moments on the occasion of their two year wedding anniversary. They were seen twinning in white T-shirts and clicked various selfies with goofy expressions.

On Instagram, the Intentions singer also shared a video, wherein Hailey can be seen serenading him by lip-syncing to Jhené Aiko’s Never Call Me. He shared the video with a caption, “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo.”

Take a look at the pictures shared on Instagram:

In another post by Hailey, she can be seen enjoying picnic time with hubby and spending some quality time together amid nature. She shared the pictures and called herself the “picnic lady”.



As seen in the pictures, Hailey Baldwin looked fresh as a daisy as she showed off her toned midriff in a white crop top paired with acid wash high-waisted jeans. She is also seen wearing white sneakers, two gold chains and a black face mask.

The 23-year-old model had her hair tied in a messy bun and minimal makeup completed the easy-breezy look. While, the 26-year-old singer appeared casual cool with a loose-fitting white tee paired with grey shorts, dark blue sneakers, a baby blue beanie and a black face mask.

While Kylie Jenner commented on Hailey’s “Picnic lady” IG post, “Cutie”, Chance The Rapper left a comment on Justin Bieber’s post “Happy Anniversary yall! We love and miss you”.

