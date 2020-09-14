In the list of iconic shows ever made, Game of Thrones made its place from the first season itself in 2011. After seven promising seasons, the final or eighth season left many fans disappointed. However, GoT will always be remembered for great storytelling, stupendous use of technology and brilliant casting.

One such perfect casting on GoT was Jack Gleeson. The actor played the role of King Joffrey and appeared in the first four seasons. He played a ruthless, bitter and hate-filled character in the show. Thanks to his fantastic acting chops, people love to hate Joffrey in the show.

But did you know? Jack Gleeson quit acting post his stint in Game of Thrones? Yes, you read it right! In 2014, the actor announced his retirement from the acting world. About the same, he had told Entertainment Weekly, “The answer isn’t interesting or long-winded. I’ve been acting since age 8. I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there’s the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun. I enjoyed it.”

The Game of Thrones star added, “When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It’s not like I hate it; it’s just not what I want to do.”

However, this year, Jack Gleeson came out of his retirement and signed a new project. His latest project is BBC’s comedy-drama titled, Out of Her Mind.

