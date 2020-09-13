Tenet Box Office: The Mystery About Numbers Continue In 2nd Weekend As Well

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has released in cinemas in many parts of the world including the USA. Till the last update, the film had grossed $150 million worldwide. The first weekend numbers of the sci-fi film in the US were slightly above $20 million. Now, this isn’t a great number but considering the pandemic situation, it’s okay.

The problem that everyone in the industry, especially press, is facing is that the numbers of Tenet are being shared by the producers in an unusually slow manner. Rentrak is an agency which provides hourly numbers to industry professionals. The numbers here are updated moment on moment which enables them to track the box office performance of films.

However this time it has been different as Rentrak has been very slow. According to the Variety report, Rentrak had to get special permissions from major studios heads before concealing daily numbers for Tenet. Despite being reluctant initially, the executives agreed because Warner Bros has been really daring to take such a big step of releasing the film in these times. It was fine for the first weekend but now, even in the second weekend, the transparency is missing.

It is also being said that the studio sources have argued that they aren’t obligated to share numbers with anyone else while stressing on the point that there’s no precedent for releasing a movie in a pandemic. Other studio sources have also informed the entertainment website that some cinema owners especially those with drive-in locations, don’t report weekend box office numbers to studios until Sunday.

But this is not just for Tenet. It has been learnt that other studios may do similar agreements to conceal the box office numbers of upcoming releases. Sony Pictures is already doing this for their rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery.

What are your thoughts on this?

Meanwhile, Tenet features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others in lead.

