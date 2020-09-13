Harry Styles made a quite impactful debut with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk three years ago. Yesterday we got to know that the actor may have zeroed his second project titled Don’t Worry Darling. While on that, what if we tell you, that the former One Directioner might just enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Yes, there is a possibility and below is all you need to know about the same.

As per the newest reports, Harry has allegedly given the nod to Marvel and may enter the universe. The actor has signed the dotted line to play a top-secret role kept under the wraps. Some reports even claim that the projects might be Eternals.

If we go by the report in We Got This Covered, the news of Harry Styles casting for the top-secret part was given out by Netflix’s Kris Tapley. Kris later deleted his tweet for apparent reasons. Meanwhile, the reports also say how Eternals star Richard Madden, had revealed that the complete casting of the film is yet to be done. And Harry’s Dunkirk co-star Barry Keoghan is already in the cast.

Meanwhile, it seems like Harry Styles is taking each step in his acting career quite carefully. It was recently when it was reported that he rejected Disney’s Little Mermaid remake. Fans were a little sad about the same, but the announcements about these two new projects is a ray of hope.

Talking about Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles replaces Shia LaBeouf in the film. The movie also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Meanwhile, Wilde will also have a cameo in the movie.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Paul Walker’s 47th Birth Anniversary, Daughter Meadow Makes His Fans Emotional With A Tribute Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube