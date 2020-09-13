It was an emotional day for Paul Walker’s family on Saturday as the late actor would have celebrated his 47th birthday yesterday. On November 30, 2013, shock waves were felt around Hollywood and the world as news of his demise spread. His daughter, Meadow Walker, took to social media and remembered her dad with a sweet post.

The Fast and the Furious actor passed away on at the age of 40 after getting into a single-car crash. His friend Roger Rodas was also killed.

Remembering Paul Walker on his birth anniversary, Meadow Walker posted a beautiful picture on Instagram. Showing a young Paul and a baby Meadow, the post read, “The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

At the time of his death, Paul Walker was in the middle of filming Furious 7, the seventh instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise. The production team reportedly hired Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody as stand-ins in order to recreate certain scenes for the movie. The last minutes of the film are emotional as the actor received a heart-wrenching goodbye from Vin Diesel in the film. Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, was retired from the series and not killed.

Besides the Fast & Furious movies, Paul is also noted for his roles in Into the Blue, Eight Below, The Lazarus Project, Takers and more. Post his death, besides Furious 7, Brick Mansions also released.

We still miss you, Paul Walker.

