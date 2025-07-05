Lilo & Stitch is among the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film has achieved another new title, surpassing A Minecraft Movie at the worldwide box office. The film has restored people’s faith in Disney to create successful live-action remakes after the disastrous Snow White. The next and biggest aim is to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide.

It clashed with Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, which was released on the same day over Memorial Day weekend. In that fight, this Disney feature emerged as the winner, with collections almost twice that of the Tom Cruise starrer. It has surpassed the video game adaptation and is on track to become the first 2025 Hollywood release to reach $1 billion globally.

Lilo & Stitch at the worldwide box office

Lilo & Stitch was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025. The film achieved this feat before entering this weekend. The film collected $1.01 million this Thursday, a decline of -34.4% from last week. After forty-two days, it has hit the $404.7 million cume at the North American box office.

The film is playing in 53 places internationally and has collected $553.6 million so far in its glorious run. Therefore, allied to the $404.7 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has reached the $958.3 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $404.7 million

International – $553.6 million

Worldwide – $958.3 million

Finally surpasses A Minecraft Movie’s global haul!

According to industry trackers, the Disney live-action adaptation has beaten the worldwide haul of A Minecraft Movie. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film has been in the #1 spot with its $954.9 million global haul for a few months. It was the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year, but Lilo & Stitch’s $957.3 million worldwide total has snatched away the title.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 worldwide [from highest to lowest]

1. Lilo & Stitch – $957.3 million

2. A Minecraft Movie – $954.9 million

3. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $566.8 million

4. How to Train Your Dragon – $469.05 million

5. Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million

6. Thunderbolts* – $381.6 million

7. Sinners – $364.5 million

8. Final Destination: Bloodlines – $283.2 million

9. Snow White – $205.7 million

10. F1 – $172.8 million

Disney’s live-action remake, Lilo & Stitch, was released on May 23.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

