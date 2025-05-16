Let’s face it, nobody does fairy tales like Disney. For decades, we grew up with animated princesses singing through magical forests, falling in love, and battling villains with a little help from animal sidekicks. But in recent years, Disney’s been busy giving these classics a fresh coat of paint with live-action remakes. Some were total crowd-pleasers; others… not so much. Whether you’re a die-hard Disney fan or just curious about which remake is worth a watch, here’s a breakdown of how the live-action princess movies have fared according to IMDb ratings.

1. The Little Mermaid (2023) – IMDb: 7.2

There was a lot of buzz around this one long before it even dropped. And you know what? It delivered more than people expected. Halle Bailey stepped into Ariel’s fins with grace and power—her performance was heartfelt and nuanced, giving Ariel a little more fire than we’ve seen before. The underwater scenes were undoubtedly stunning, and the revised plotline brought a contemporary touch to the classic without sacrificing its allure. Despite early criticism, it turned out to be one of Disney’s more successful initiatives.

2. Beauty and the Beast (2017) – IMDb: 7.1

Emma Watson as Belle? That casting alone sold tickets. This remake played it safe by staying pretty faithful to the original, but it added enough new layers, like more backstory and original songs, to feel fresh. The production design was beautiful, the costumes were stunning, and Dan Stevens’ Beast actually had some emotional depth. All in all, a solid retelling that hit the nostalgia button hard.

3. Cinderella (2015) – IMDb: 6.9

This one kind of kicked off Disney’s live-action princess era, and it set the bar high. Lily James brought a gentle strength to Cinderella, and the film’s “have courage and be kind” message felt sincere rather than forced. Cate Blanchett absolutely nailed it as the stepmother—cold, elegant, and terrifying. The whole thing had a dreamy, storybook vibe that worked without feeling overly glossy.

4. Aladdin (2019) – IMDb: 6.9

Everyone wondered if anyone could follow Robin Williams as the Genie, but Will Smith didn’t try to mimic; he made the role his own. And guess what? It worked great. The movie was full of color, energy, and some great performances (Naomi Scott’s Jasmine especially stood out with her solo “Speechless”). Was it perfect? No. But it was fun and had just enough sparkle to win over longtime fans and new viewers.

5. Maleficent (2014) – IMDb: 6.9

This one took a risk—and it paid off. Instead of retelling Sleeping Beauty from Aurora’s point of view, we got to see the story through Maleficent’s eyes. And wow, Angelina Jolie absolutely owned the role. This wasn’t just a villain makeover; it was a full-blown character study, making the film quite unique. Darker, deeper, and more emotional than your typical Disney flick, Maleficent proved that flipping the script can actually work.

6. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) – IMDb: 6.6

The sequel tried to go even bigger with new kingdoms, battles, and fantasy creatures. Visually, it was stunning. Jolie was still magnetic as Maleficent, and Michelle Pfeiffer added another layer of icy royalty as the villainous queen. But the plot got a bit too tangled in itself. Not a bad follow-up, just not as tight or fresh as the first.

7. Mulan (2020) – IMDb: 5.8

This one was probably the most contentious of the group. Disney decided to forgo the songs and Mushu in favor of a more somber, realistic war epic. The action scenes and cinematography were excellent, but didn’t evoke the strong feelings viewers hoped for. The heart of Mulan, her personal journey and inner conflict, felt a little lost in translation. Add to that the political controversies, and the movie struggled to connect or perform well.

8. Snow White (2025) – IMDb: 1.7

Snow White (2025) landed with a thud despite the high expectations. Although some critics commended Rachel Zegler’s novel perspective and the film’s varied approach, the majority attacked it for its clumsy CGI, poor story run, and confused tone. Further, Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen failed to impress both audiences and critics alike. With a low IMDb score and struggling box office performance, it is safe to say that the movie failed to capture the essence of the epic tale of Snow White.

Live-action Disney princess movies are a bit of a gamble. When they work, they hit you right in the feels, bringing childhood memories to life with new depth and visuals. But when they miss, they tend to feel hollow or disconnected from what made the originals so special.

Still, Disney appears dedicated to reimagining these stories for a new generation, though. Hopefully, the upcoming remakes will strike a balance between paying tribute to the past and creating something fresh that truly resonates.

