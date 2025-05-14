Snow White was recently re-released at domestic cinemas, adding multiple screens, but to no avail. The film once again failed, and it is still millions away from recovering its colossal budget and then breaking even. Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s movie is so far the biggest box office failure of this year. Despite being one of Disney’s most ambitious reimaginings of a classic tale, the film has so far delivered underwhelming financial results relative to its colossal budget. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie received mixed reactions from the critics and audience. Some welcomed the modern twist and special effects, while others did not like the changes to the OG storyline. In addition, there were several controversies around the cast and some creative choices that might have turned the audience away. Although it has done okay in some overseas markets, it is still insufficient to compensate for its overall weak performance.

According to The Telegraph [via CBR], Snow White was re-released in 1000 cinemas across the United States. But it still did not make much of a difference. It collected an average of $252 per person and an estimated total of $335K only. It has hit the $86.65 million cume in North America after 53 days of theatrical release. Gal Gadot‘s film failed to hit the $100 million mark in the US, even after being in the theatres for almost two months, despite being a Disney movie of such a colossal scale.

In overseas markets, Disney‘s live-action movie collected $117.38 million, taking the worldwide cume to the $204.03 million mark. The film was made on a budget between $240 million and $270 million. Therefore, Snow White still needs $36-$66 million to recover its hefty budget, which is impossible for the film at this point. Also, hitting the break-even point is an unachievable task.

Snow White is now available to rent and on VOD from May 13. The movie, released on March 21, will be released on Blu-ray on June 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mission Impossible 8 Worldwide Box Office: With $400 Million Budget, Tom Cruise’s Film Could Create History If It Achieves Breakeven Target – Decoding Number Game!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News