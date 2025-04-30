Summer is here, and so is the month of May. This means the start of summer holidays for school-going kids, vacation time, ice cream, chilled lemonade, and lots more. Then there’s a whole new slate of releases the streaming giants are providing to ensure top-notch entertainment for all viewers. Disney+ is one of the most popular digital platforms, and it has exciting new content releasing during the month of May. Be it brand-new episodes and the season finale of Doctor Who or Andor wrapping its second season, fans have a lot to look forward to. Here’s the hit platform’s release slate for May.
Disney+ May 2025: Release Schedule
May 1
- Rise Up, Sing Out Season 2
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
May 2
- Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols Season 1
The episodes of Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols chart “the history of the Mongolian empire through the story of the Great Khans, recreating the bloody battles and globe-spanning adventures that shaped the empire that spanned continents.” All six episodes will be available.
Trending
May 3
- Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 4
May 4
- Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland Resort
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Disneyland Resort
May 6
- Andor Season 2, New Episodes
Andor is a science fiction show about the rebel spy Cassian Andor’s formative years of the Rebellion and his difficult missions for the cause. The season finale is also set to be released this month on the platform.
May 7
- Big City Greens Season 4, 100th Episode
- Broken Karaoke Season 3, 2 Episodes
- Firebuds Season 2, 2 Episodes
- Hamster & Gretel Season 2, 12 Episodes
May 9
- History’s Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning Season 1, 8 Episodes
- The Toys That Built America Season 3, 12 Episodes
- The UnXplained Season 7, 6 Episodes
- WWE Rivals Season 2, 10 Episodes
- WWE Rivals Season 4, 6 Episodes
May 10
- Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 5
May 13
- Andor Season 2 Finale
May 17
- Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 6
May 19
- Tucci In Italy
Tucci In Italy is a series starring Stanley Tucci as he “travels across Italy tasting the flavours of the land and the sea, discovering the history, secrets, and delights of the country’s regional cuisines,” as per the official synopsis.
May 20
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel is an animated cartoon for preschool kids as the beloved Minnie Mouse starts her newest venture, her own pet hotel.
May 24
- Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 7
May 28
- Me & Winnie The Pooh Season 2, 6 Episodes
- Playdate With Winnie the Pooh Season 2, 5 Episodes
May 31
- How Not To Draw Season 3, 4 Episodes
- Doctor Who Season 2 Finale
How Not To Draw is a “short drawing tutorial parody series” that features “animators bringing beloved Disney characters to life” for avid viewers.
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: Battle Camp: Meet The Reality Stars Participating In Netflix’s Exciting New Competitive Series
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News