Summer is here, and so is the month of May. This means the start of summer holidays for school-going kids, vacation time, ice cream, chilled lemonade, and lots more. Then there’s a whole new slate of releases the streaming giants are providing to ensure top-notch entertainment for all viewers. Disney+ is one of the most popular digital platforms, and it has exciting new content releasing during the month of May. Be it brand-new episodes and the season finale of Doctor Who or Andor wrapping its second season, fans have a lot to look forward to. Here’s the hit platform’s release slate for May.

Disney+ May 2025: Release Schedule

May 1

Rise Up, Sing Out Season 2

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

May 2

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols Season 1

The episodes of Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols chart “the history of the Mongolian empire through the story of the Great Khans, recreating the bloody battles and globe-spanning adventures that shaped the empire that spanned continents.” All six episodes will be available.

May 3

Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 4

May 4

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disneyland Resort

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Disneyland Resort

May 6

Andor Season 2, New Episodes

Andor is a science fiction show about the rebel spy Cassian Andor’s formative years of the Rebellion and his difficult missions for the cause. The season finale is also set to be released this month on the platform.

May 7

Big City Greens Season 4, 100th Episode

Broken Karaoke Season 3, 2 Episodes

Firebuds Season 2, 2 Episodes

Hamster & Gretel Season 2, 12 Episodes

May 9

History’s Greatest of All Time With Peyton Manning Season 1, 8 Episodes

The Toys That Built America Season 3, 12 Episodes

The UnXplained Season 7, 6 Episodes

WWE Rivals Season 2, 10 Episodes

WWE Rivals Season 4, 6 Episodes

May 10

Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 5

May 13

Andor Season 2 Finale

May 17

Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 6

May 19

Tucci In Italy

Tucci In Italy is a series starring Stanley Tucci as he “travels across Italy tasting the flavours of the land and the sea, discovering the history, secrets, and delights of the country’s regional cuisines,” as per the official synopsis.

May 20

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel is an animated cartoon for preschool kids as the beloved Minnie Mouse starts her newest venture, her own pet hotel.

May 24

Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 7

May 28

Me & Winnie The Pooh Season 2, 6 Episodes

Playdate With Winnie the Pooh Season 2, 5 Episodes

May 31

How Not To Draw Season 3, 4 Episodes

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale

How Not To Draw is a “short drawing tutorial parody series” that features “animators bringing beloved Disney characters to life” for avid viewers.

