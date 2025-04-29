The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor giving Michael an ultimatum. On the other hand, Lily played nice with Holden to get some intel on Damian and Audra. Lastly, Jack gave Billy a vote of confidence about his new bur hard journey with Abbott Communications.

Plenty of drama and reevaluations are set to be unwrapped soon and avid watchers of the show are promised a fun ride. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features the partnership between Billy and Phyllis taking quite an unexpected turn. Is he actually going to fire her from Abbott Communications? She hasn’t been the most reliable partner and Billy’s girlfriend has also pointed out how Phyllis is not the right choice for his new business. Is this the decision Billy has taken? To fire her from the position?

He even offered Sally a top place in his company, an offer she said she was not sure about because her heart will always be with fashion and not business. How will Phyllis react if Billy does fire her? Will she blame Sally for the same, as usual? She has been after her life for just being with Billy. Is trouble on the horizon? Is the unexpected turn something else instead?

Meanwhile, Mariah keeps a secret from Tessa. She has been dealing with the aftermath of the Ian and Jordan drama. When Tessa hugs Mariah and finds something is wrong, how will the latter react? Since she is going to lie to her wife about it, what could the reason be? Is her trauma resurfacing? Why is she hiding it from Tessa? Will this lead to issues in their romance?

Lastly, Audra schemes with Sally. The two friends have been catching up with each other’s lives recently. Audra has been busy dealing with Lily’s questions, Holden’s unstoppable flirting, Victor’s new deal and a romance with Nate. Sally is happy with Billy but is tired of Phyllis buzzing around.

What could the two be scheming about? Is it related to Phyllis? Or is it about Audra’s next project of breaking Kyle and Claire up? After all, she is getting a funded company from Victor in return for her services. Will she be able to separate the lovebirds who recently decided to move in together? Or will her plan to do so fail in the long run? Stay tuned for details of it.

