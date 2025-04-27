In the vast sea of Netflix content, there’s one series that’s been quietly igniting a wildfire of praise. Kingdom, a Korean drama that first landed in 2019, crept onto the scene with a season that hooked viewers instantly. It was followed by a second chapter the next year and a special in 2021 that brought its tale full circle.

Zombies, Royals, and Ruthless Politics

This show, set in the tumultuous backdrop of 17th-century Korea, literally dances with chaos from the beginning. Against a backdrop of civil unrest and brutal wars, zombies tear through villages and royal palaces alike. Even the throne isn’t safe, as the infection claws its way into the royal family, sparking ruthless power plays and desperate gambits for control.

Political schemers plot their moves like chess masters, even as the dead rise around them. Amidst all the carnage, a flicker of hope appears, with a few brave souls chasing the elusive cure for the nightmare consuming the land.

Critical Acclaim That Speaks Volumes

Critics and viewers alike have backed the series, showering it with a near-perfect 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while fans chimed in with an impressive 92 percent approval. The show has often been compared to juggernauts like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, but it manages to carve out its own space with a rich historical setting and heart-pounding storytelling.

According to The Mirror, one Rotten Tomatoes user wrote, “THIS IS WHAT GAME OF THRONES SEASON 8 SHOULD’VE BEEN. If GoT season 8 was done right, this is what it would’ve looked like.”

Another viewer commented, “Kingdom is proof that the zombie genre still has hope, after correcting the mistakes of the Walking Dead in just 2 seasons. Character depth goes DEEP, however, unlike the Walking Dead, it still manages to show the horror of the zombies and the power hungry humans.” A third tweeted, “Kingdom on Netflix is fuckin beautiful 10/10.”

The show’s Korean audio has also become a point of passion among viewers, who argue that switching to the original language with subtitles unlocks the true brilliance of the performances.

For those still hesitating, many fans have one thing to say: just stop thinking and hit play.

