Netflix has quietly dropped a bombshell for zombie apocalypse fans, and it’s one that’s bound to hook you within minutes. Without any grand announcements, all episodes of what many are calling “the best show on TV” have landed on the platform and if you’ve been craving the next big thing in The Walking Dead universe, your search is over.

A Surprise Arrival For US Viewers

The series that has already started receiving significant attention is ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City,’ the spin-off that refuses to be just another offshoot. It is a thrilling expansion of Robert Kirkman’s beloved comic book world and the series takes fan-favorite characters and shoves them into a New York City unlike anything seen before—isolated, decayed, and overrun with dangers beyond just the undead.

Now, US Netflix subscribers can either relive the chaos or dive in for the first time.

Hear that? The Walking Dead: Dead City is now on Netflix in the US. pic.twitter.com/mDMM54uT9x — Netflix (@netflix) March 17, 2025

The Walking Dead Universe Keeps Expanding

The timing for the series drop couldn’t be better. Just as excitement builds for season two which is set to drop in May on AMC, Netflix serves up the entire first season for a much-needed binge.

Dead City is part of a sprawling Walking Dead universe, joining spin-offs like ‘Fear The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond,’ ‘Tales of the Walking Dead,’ ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’, and ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.’ But there’s something about this one that has fans and critics hooked.

What makes Dead City stand out? Well! It brings together two characters with an explosive history, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

Their uneasy alliance takes them deep into Manhattan, now a lawless, eerie wasteland teeming with both the undead and ruthless survivors who have carved out a dangerous new order. The city itself becomes a character, its crumbling skyline and abandoned streets setting the perfect stage for tension and survival.

Critical Acclaim and Fan Adoration

Despite concerns that ‘The Walking Dead’ universe might be overstaying its welcome, ‘Dead City’ has silenced skeptics. With a strong 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s one of the highest-rated entries in the franchise.

Critics have embraced its fresh setting and gripping character dynamics. The Guardian drew comparisons to John Carpenter’s ‘Escape from New York,’ noting that while it may not fully match that cult classic’s dark humor, it certainly has fun trying.

CNN went even further, calling it “the most satisfying spin-off yet,” with Morgan and Cohan’s chemistry keeping the show on fire.

Fans are just as invested. One viewer wrote, “The Walking Dead: Dead City >>>,” while another said, “Jesus ep 2 of the walking dead: dead city was wild. Negan is still my forever 😭🥲.”

Jesus ep 2 of the walking dead: dead city was wild. Negan is still my forever 😭🥲 — ❀ (@EmilySalvati) March 19, 2025

The Walking Dead: Dead City >>> — -1ØVĒ🫶🏿 (@KrownMeKing_) March 19, 2025

A third said, “Time for a binge—Dead City just got easier to watch!,” and someone else commented, “It sounds like we’ve got a show to binge-watch… again. 🍿”

Time for a binge—Dead City just got easier to watch! — GREY STORM (@Grey__Storm) March 17, 2025

It sounds like we’ve got a show to binge-watch… again. 🍿 — Quantum Fiber (@quantumfiber) March 17, 2025

