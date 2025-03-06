Denise Richards is back on your television screens with her new show on Bravo, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. The reality star, known for her stints on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has been a fan favorite for the drama and entertainment she always brings to the table.

A new report has suggested that Denise signed on to do the new series only because she needed money and was cash-strapped. This is especially true now that she does not receive any child support from her former husband, Charlie Sheen, for their two daughters. Here’s everything we know and how Denise feels about the show, which premiered on March 4, 2025.

Did Denise Richards Only Film Her New Bravo Series Because She Needs Money?

According to The US Sun, Denise did the show for the paycheck and had no other desire. “The only reason she’s doing the reality show is the same reason she’s doing her Only Fans, she needs the money,” a source told the portal. Back when she was on RHOBH, she had a steady income. Charlie was also paying child support for raising their daughters.

“She never in a million years thought Charlie would file to stop paying child support and she was blindsided when the court ruled against her,” they said and added that soon after she stopped starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and “suddenly all her biggest incomes were off the table.”

This made things even harder for her and even though “she still acts and gets money from smaller projects” it is absolutely not comparable “to what she was making 5 plus years ago.” The insider stated, “She’s been more cash strapped and she probably wouldn’t have even done the show if she was in a better place financially. Denise only filmed it for the paycheck.”

Even though the main aim was always to make money through the show, Denise has been happy about the outcome of Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. She has been able to “control her own narrative and be the author of her own story,” which is a contrast to how she felt on RHOBH. In the popular franchise, the actress was “not able to show who she truly is.”

For the unversed, Denise and Charlie have two daughters together namely Sami and Lola. They were 14 and 13 years old when the latter filed to terminate the child support he used to pay. Her new Bravo show’s synopsis describes that the episodes feature Denise navigating “the complexities of blended family life with her daughters and new husband, Aaron.”

