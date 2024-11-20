Charlie Sheen’s wild days of drinking and drugs? Totally in the rearview now. In a chat, he opened up about how he turned his life around, swapping the chaos for a healthier routine. The big wake-up call? His HIV diagnosis pushed him to say goodbye to the party life for good finally.

These days, Sheen’s all about exercise, eating right, and just making better choices. “I don’t go on benders, don’t drink as much,” he said. His reason for it? A lot of self-loathing and shame from his past. But he had that “I deserve better” moment, and that’s when the shift started.

But it wasn’t just about quitting alcohol—Sheen also found a new treatment for his HIV that’s been a total game-changer. He’s part of a trial for a drug called Pro 140, and instead of popping pills daily, he gets one shot a week. And the results? “Amazing,” he said, finally free of those nasty migraines and stomach problems. “I seriously believe this is the future of treatment for HIV.” Sounds like a win to me.

Now, let’s talk about how he quit drinking. It wasn’t a quick fix—there was a moment in 2017 when Sheen was already a few drinks deep and had promised to drive his daughter to an appointment. He had to call a friend to step in. “It broke my heart,” he said. “She was in the backseat thinking, ‘Why isn’t dad driving?’” That was the moment he decided enough was enough. The next day, he quit cold turkey, and that was that.

What started as a “let’s see how it goes for a month” quickly became a lifestyle change. “There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on,” Sheen said. And six years later, his mornings start early—around 4:30 or 5 a.m.—with a workout and some emails. Talk about a 180.

Sheen’s also all about being there for his 14-year-old twin sons, Max and Bob. “It’s all about single dad stuff,” he says now, embracing his new, grounded life.

Looking back at his past, Sheen has zero regrets about where he is now. “I’m proud of my choices,” he said. “That was some alien version of myself.” With a healthier mindset and a clear focus, Charlie Sheen finally lives on his terms.

