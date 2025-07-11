There could literally be a case study on the box office run of Housefull 5. Despite the polarised reviews, Akshay Kumar starrer has enjoyed a 35-day run at the ticket windows so far. It is inches away from a major milestone and there’s still hope left! Scroll below for total collections!

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India in 35 days?

There’s no doubt that Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial would have enjoyed a longer run with less competition at the ticket windows. It slowed down as Sitaare Zameen Par arrived in theatres. Aakhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik have also joined the box office battle, alongside Maa and Metro In Dino. All in all, Housefull 5 is almost close to wrapping up its run.

On day 35, Housefull 5 earned 6 lakhs in India. It witnessed a slight drop from 8 lakhs collected on the previous day. The overall earnings after 25 days come to 198.40 crore net, which is approximately 234.11 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.30 crores

Week 4 – 4.29 crores

Week 5 – 72 lakhs

Total – 198.40 crore

There’s still hope for 200 crore club!

Housefull 5 was expected to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in India. That will be impossible now. However, it still has hope to enter the 200 crore club and become his fourth film to achieve the milestone.

The comedy thriller needs exactly 1.60 crore more in the kitty, and this weekend will be the last big opportunity. It’s a do-or-die situation now!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s 200 crore grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary (35 Days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 198.40 crores

India gross: 234.11 crores

Budget recovery: 88.17%

Overseas gross: 69.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 303.71 crores

Verdict: Losing

