Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama Metro In Dino has completed one week of its theatrical run. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan starrer is slow but continues to attract footfalls at the ticket windows. It has now scored the 10th-best opening week of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for day 7 box office collection!

Metro In Dino Day 7 Collection

There’s ample options at the ticket windows, which is impacting the run of this Anurag Basu’s directorial. On day 7, Metro In Dino earned an estimated 2.37 crores. It witnessed another dip of 7% compared to 2.55 crore earned on the previous day.

The opening week total of Metro In Dino lands at 29.59 crore net in India. Including taxes, the gross total concludes at 34.91 crores. It was already facing competition from Maa, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Housefull 5. Starting today, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik have joined the box office battle, which will make the run more challenging.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Metro In Dino (net collection) below:

Day 1 – 4.05 crores

Day 2 – 6.81 crores

Day 3 – 7.79 crores

Day 4 – 2.75 crores

Day 5 – 3.25 crores

Day 6 – 2.55 crores

Day 7 – 2.37 crores

Total: 29.57 crores

Metro In Dino vs Top opening weeks of 2025 in Bollywood

Anurag Basu’s directorial has found a spot in the top 10 by surpassing Shahid Kapoor’s Deva (28.17 crores).

Here are the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores Jaat: 62.24 (8 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 46.54 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Metro In Dino: 29.57 crores

However, the stakes are high as Metro In Dino is made on a high budget of 85 crores. With only 35% budget recovery so far, it is likely to end its box office run as a losing affair.

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (7 Days)

India net: 29.57 crores

India gross: 34.89 crores

Budget: 85 crores

Budget recovery: 35%

