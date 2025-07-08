Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller Housefull 5 has entered the 300 crore club worldwide. It has achieved many milestones in its box office run. But do you know, it is the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 globally? Scroll below for the interesting details!

How much has Housefull 5 earned in India in 32 days?

As per the estimates, Housefull 5 minted only 9 lakhs on day 32. It remained on similar lines as 10 lakhs earned on the fifth Friday. The domestic box office collection surges to 198.16 crore net, which is about 233.82 crores in gross earnings.

Housefull 5 Overseas run concludes?

As per the last update, Akshay Kumar starrer has accumulated 69.60 crore gross. It could not surpass Chhaava, which is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 overseas with lifetime collections of 100.90 crores.

Housefull 5 achieves a massive feat worldwide!

The comedy thriller has surpassed Good Bad Ugly, L2: Empuraan, and every single Indian film of 2025 to gross the second-highest worldwide collections. Housefull 5 is only behind Chhaava, which earned a record-breaking 827.06 crores in its global box office journey.

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Housefull 5: 303.42 crores Good Bad Ugly: 247.42 crores L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 233.31 crores Raid 2: 211.57 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores

It is also to be noted that Bollywood dominates the top 10 list with as many as five entries – Sikandar, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, H5, and Chhaava. The remaining spots are captured by a mix of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 198.16 crores

India gross: 233.82 crores

Budget recovery: 88%

Overseas gross: 69.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 303.42 crores

Verdict: Losing

*estimates, official figures awaited.

