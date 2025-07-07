Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is having a blast at the box office and is standing untouched despite a string of releases at the box office. After SZP, Maa and Metro In Dino arrived at the box office but RS Prasanna’s dose of comedy is still making people smile!

How Much Has Aamir Khan’s New Film Earned?

Aamir Khan’s new film stands at a total India net collections of 148.12 crore and it stands at a total worldwide gross collection of 228.53 crore. The film has also garnered 53.75 crore overseas. It would be interesting to see if the film turns hit at the box office with such class performers!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, July 6, Sitaare Zameen Par earned a whopping 6.2 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 169.5% at the box office from the third Friday, where the film brought 2.3 crore.

73 Crore Away From The Next Milestone!

Aamir Khan’s film is still 73 crore away from a major milestone and another disaster mark! With 73 crore in its kitty, the film would enter the 300 crore club, which would be an achievement for Aamir Khan. However, it would also surpass Thugs Of Hindostan‘s 200 crore net collection in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 148.12 crore

India Gross Collection: 174.78 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 53.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 228.53 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Paranthu Po VS 3BHK Box Office Day 2: One Witnesses 121% Jump, Other Stuck At 44% Growth In Last 24 Hrs!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News