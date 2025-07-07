Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro In Dino couldn’t achieve its peak in the opening weekend. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and the team opened to mixed reviews, and it seems the audience opted for other options at the ticket windows. Scroll below for day 3 collections at the Indian box office.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 3

The official figures are out, and Metro In Dino earned 7.79 crores on day 3. It witnessed only a 14% jump compared to 6.81 crores earned on Saturday. The romantic musical drama is facing competition from Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa. The Indian audience is also getting divided due to the presence of two big Hollywood films – Brad Pitt’s F1 and Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth.

The overall earnings of Metro In Dino conclude at 18.65 crores in the opening weekend. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 22 crores. It is rather disappointing to see a film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, among others, see this fate. All eyes are now on the Monday test, which could be a make-or-break deal at the box office.

Take a look at the day-wise Metro In Dino box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 4.05 crores

Day 2 – 6.81 crores

Day 3 – 7.79 crores

Total – 18.65 crores

What is Metro In Dino budget?

The romantic musical drama is mounted at an estimated cost of 85 crores. The stakes are high, and it has only been able to recover approximately 22% of the total budget. The pace must pick up, and Anurag Basu’s film has to maintain a rock-steady hold during the weekdays in order to enter the safe zone.

Fails to enter top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood

Unfortunately, by a few crores, Metro In Dino failed to enter the top 10 first weekends of Bollywood in 2025. It needed a minimum of 19.43 crores to beat Shahid Kapoor’s Deva and steal the #10 spot.

Check out the top 10 openings weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Raid 2: 73.83 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crore Jaat: 40.62 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores Deva: 19.43 crores

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (3 Days)

India net: 18.65 crores

India gross: 22 crores

Budget: 85 crores

Budget recovery: 22%

