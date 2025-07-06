Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino has grown further at the ticket window, with Sunday witnessing a jump from the opening day and Saturday as well. Even the film’s occupancy has been registered with better numbers, promising that the weekend numbers are surely going to surprise the audiences!

Anurag Basu Performs Better Than Kajol’s Film!

Interestingly, Anurag Basu’s relationship drama, by far is performing better than Kajol’s Maa, despite horror being the flavor of the season. The ticket sales for Basu’s film witnessed a huge growth on day 2 as well, while Kajol‘s film registered only 11% growth from day 1 to day 2!

Metro In Dino Day 3 Ticket Sales

On the third day, Sunday, Metro In Dino, till 3 PM has, managed to register ticket sales of 49.7K on BMS. This is a jump of almost 121% from the opening day ticket sales on BMS. The film registered 22.9K ticket sales on day 1 for the same time duration!

Already Registers 60% Of Day 1 Sales

Interestingly, Anurag Basu‘s film has already registered 60% sales of the total BMS sales on the opening day. The relationship drama registered 81.66K on the opening day on BMS.

Metro In Dino Occupancy Day 3

On the third day, Metro In Dino registered an occupancy of 15.9% in the theaters for the morning shows. This percentage will witness a huge increase in the day owing to the Sunday rush! The morning occupancy on day 3 is better than day 2, which registered only 11.6% occupancy on a Saturday morning! Meanwhile, the film opened on Friday, with a morning occupancy of almost 8.9%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

