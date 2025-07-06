Anurag Basu‘s Metro In Dino is getting some traction in urban centres, which is where its targeted audience lies. Since word-of-mouth has been good among the audience, the film saw an impressive jump on its first Saturday. Evening and night shows performed much better, which helped register a growth of over 60%. However, is it enough considering the film’s huge budget? Let’s discuss it below and look at the day 2 collection report!

Registers an impressive jump on day 2

Released on Friday (July 4), the Bollywood musical romantic drama received mostly positive reviews from critics. On the opening day, the film registered a slow start but with word-of-mouth coming into play, growth was always expected. Now, as per the official update coming in, the biggie did a business of 6.81 crore net. Compared to day 1’s 4.05 crores, it was a jump of 68.14%.

How much did Metro In Dino earn at the Indian box office?

Overall, Metro In Dino has earned 10.86 crore net at the Indian box office in 2 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 12.81 crores. Today, the film is again expected to see some growth, aiming to score between 8-9 crores. Considering tomorrow is Monday, the night shows are expected to show a drop in occupancy, so the 10 crore mark looks out of reach.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.05 crores

Day 2 – 6.81 crores

Total – 10.86 crores

Is Metro In Dino on the right track?

While there’s no official confirmation about the budget, reports suggest that Metro In Dino was made on a budget of 85 crores. This is a big number for a film with no stars involved, and so far, the performance has been underwhelming. It needs to perform really well during weekdays, and it can’t afford to drop much from tomorrow onwards. At least for a couple of weeks, it must maintain a solid momentum.

There’s time until Son Of Sardaar 2 arrives on July 25. Let’s see how the Anurag Basu directorial makes the most of it!

