There is no doubt that Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most popular franchises in cinematic history. Captain Jack Sparrow has taken us on some unforgettable adventures across the sea over the years, and the movies have been massive hits worldwide. The film series in total has grossed over a whopping $4.5 billion worldwide. But have you ever wondered which Pirates of the Caribbean movie made the most money? Here’s a complete list ranked by global box office (according to Box Office Mojo) and where to stream each one right now on OTT.

5. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Release Year – 2003

– 2003 Director – Gore Verbinski

– Gore Verbinski IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

– 8.1/10 Worldwide Gross – $654.26 Million

– $654.26 Million Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: When the governor’s daughter, Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), is kidnapped by a crew of cursed pirates, a courageous blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) joins forces with the eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) to rescue her.

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Release Year – 2017

– 2017 Directors – Espen Sandberg & Joachim Rønning

– Espen Sandberg & Joachim Rønning IMDb Rating – 6.5/10

– 6.5/10 Worldwide Gross – $795.92 Million

– $795.92 Million Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: The film follows Captain Jack Sparrow as he tries to find a powerful artifact – the Trident of Poseidon. But he is being hunted by the vengeful Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), who has escaped the Devil’s Triangle.

3. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Release Year – 2007

– 2007 Director – Gore Verbinski

– Gore Verbinski IMDb Rating – 7.1/10

– 7.1/10 Worldwide Gross – $961.69 Million

– $961.69 Million Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: After Jack Sparrow is trapped in Davy Jones’ Locker, Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Hector Barbossa, and the crew of the Black Pearl form an unlikely alliance to rescue him. Together, they must face powerful enemies and prepare for an epic battle.

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Release Year – 2011

– 2011 Director – Rob Marshall

– Rob Marshall IMDb Rating – 6.6/10

– 6.6/10 Worldwide Gross – $1.04 Billion

– $1.04 Billion Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: Captain Jack Sparrow’s former love, Angelica (Penélope Cruz), a pirate from Jack’s past, coerces him into joining her on Blackbeard’s (Ian McShane) ship. Together, they try to find the mythical Fountain of Youth, but they’re not the only ones searching for it.

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Release Year – 2006

– 2006 Director – Gore Verbinski

– Gore Verbinski IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Worldwide Gross – $1.06 Billion

– $1.06 Billion Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: Set one year after the events of the first film, Jack Sparrow learns about a blood debt he owes to Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), the fearsome captain of the ghost ship. As Jack tries to escape his fate, Will and Elizabeth also get caught in a wild and dangerous adventure.

