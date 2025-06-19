It’s been over 40 years since Johnny Depp has been a part of Hollywood, and even after getting entangled in several controversies, he still remains relevant and very much in discussion. He has had an interesting career in Hollywood, and time and again, he has proved his worth as an actor and shown his versatility, whether in a villainous role or as a pirate. He always charmed his way into our hearts.

Depp has starred in some of the most memorable movies, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Edward Scissorhands, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, among others, and even minted millions at the box office through his films. But amid all the successes, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has also suffered from major box office flops. So, here we have listed five movies from his filmography that failed miserably in terms of worldwide collection retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

1. The Lone Ranger – $260M

Streaming On: Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT: 31%

31% Director: Gore Verbinski

Plot: One of Johnny Depp’s most commercially unsuccessful movies is The Lone Ranger, where he starred alongside Armie Hammer. It is considered one of the biggest failures in Depp’s career. The actor plays Tonto, a rebel Comanche, but the story revolves around John, who joins his brother to defeat Cavendish. Instead, Cavendish leaves them to die until Tonto comes in to save them. The film was made with a massive budget of $215 million. Despite bringing in a group of seasoned actors, The Lone Ranger couldn’t make an impact on the audience. It even received a 31% on Rotten Tomatoes and barely crossed its budget, earning $260 million at the global box office.

Domestic Collection: $89 million

International Collection: $171 million

Worldwide Collection: $260 million

2. Dark Shadows – $245M

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video RT: 35%

35% Director: Tim Burton

Plot: After Edward Scissorhands, it was time for another collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton. Their combination always brought something weird but unique. So, people were quite excited about Dark Shadows. Audiences expected another goth classic, but instead, it left everyone disappointed. The storyline revolves around Barnabas, who turns into a vampire after breaking a witch’s heart. What happens when he escapes two centuries later is all about the movie. The comedy fantasy drama failed miserably at the box office, and despite having a budget of over $100 million, it could only earn $245 million globally.

Domestic Collection: $79 million

International Collection: $165 million

Worldwide Collection: $245 million

3. Transcendence – $103M

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video RT: 19%

19% Director: Wally Pfister

Plot: Johnny Depp’s 2014 movie Transcendence was made with great intention and purpose, but the storyline didn’t connect with the audience, and it turned out to be a major failure in his career. Although the visuals were stunning, the plot was confusing for the audience. Depp played Dr. Will Caster in the film and starred alongside Paul Bettany, Cillian Murphy, Morgan Freeman, and other great actors. The storyline revolves around Will, whose wife, in order to save him, uploads his consciousness into a quantum computer. He soon starts to have a dark secret. It was made with a budget of $100 million, and it could only earn $103 million worldwide. It’s definitely considered to be one of the biggest flops.

Domestic Collection: $23 million

International Collection: $80 million

Worldwide Collection: $103 million

4. Mortdecai – $47M

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT: 12%

12% Director: David Koepp

Plot: Apart from leading the film, Johnny Depp also produced Mortdecai. Well, it’s now safe to say that was not a good decision. The movie received major negative reviews and criticisms from the audience, and people pointed out that neither the storyline nor the acting was watchable. The plot revolves around a couple suffering from a lot of debt. They take up a job to steal a Goya painting, but soon realize there’s more to it. Despite having a great star cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Ewan McGregor in addition to Depp, the film lost $13 million at the box office as it was made with a budget of $60 million. Mortdecai collected a little over $47 million, making it one of Johnny Depp’s biggest flops.

Domestic Collection: $7 million

International Collection: $39 million

Worldwide Collection: $47 million

5. The Astronaut’s Wife – $19M

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video RT: 15%

15% Director: Rand Ravich

Plot: Fresh off of Donnie Brasco and Edward Scissorhands, Johnny Depp was just waiting to go big with The Astronaut’s Wife, starring alongside Charlize Theron. The sci-fi movie with such a huge budget was expected to do great things at the box office, but it failed miserably instead. It only earned $19 million worldwide. In the film, he played an astronaut who returned to Earth after an explosion along with another astronaut. When they reunite with their families, they realize something is different about their behavior. The story’s twists and turns seem to waste the actors’ capabilities. The film was criticized across the globe.

Domestic Collection: $10 million

International Collection: $8 million

Worldwide Collection: $19 million.

An actor’s life is all about ups and downs. While Johnny Depp basked in the glory of his successful projects, he has also faced some terrible flops as an actor. Even though it received positive reviews from the audience, his latest appearance in the movie Jeanne du Barry as King Louis XV was not a hit at the box office either. But that’s life!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

