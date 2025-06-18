Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures are gearing up to present yet another impressive animated feature to the audience. Elio will be hitting the screens this Friday, and it is projected to have a modest start, just like 2023’s Elemental, but there’s hope. Keep scrolling for more.

Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina directed it. It features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, and Shirley Henderson. The movie is an original story and will continue the summer blockbuster streak. Two live-action remakes—How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch—are running at the theaters.

How much is Elio projected to earn on its opening weekend?

According to Deadline‘s report, Elio is tracking to earn $20 million+ on its opening weekend in North America. Globally, it is predicted to open at $50 million gross. The film clashes with the horror flick 28 Years Later, but they have a separate target audience; hence, it will not hinder either. The report also explained it might follow Elemental’s footsteps. Advance ticket sales for Elio in North America are around $1 million, slightly ahead of where Pixar’s 2023 original film Elemental was at the same point. Elemental opened with $29.6 million. While a $20 million opening might not sound impressive, it reflects the new trend for original animated films.

These movies often rely on strong weekday matinee business, especially from families, which helps them earn more over time. Elemental, for example, ended up making its opening over five times. Early reviews for Elio are solid, too, with an 82% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, better than Elemental’s 73%.

How much did Elemental make in its theatrical run at the box office?

Elemental was released in 2023 and is considered a sleeper hit. It opened with a $29.6 million domestic collection. It collected $154.4 million domestically and $342.01 million overseas. Its worldwide haul is $496.44 million. Its budget was around $200 million.

More about Elio

Elio is a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. His wish comes true when he is taken to the Communiverse, a group made of different alien worlds, and accidentally perceived as the leader of the Earth. Elio will be released on June 20.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning North America Box Office Day 25: Inches Closer To Outgrossing Its Predecessor’s $170M+ Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News