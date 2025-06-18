The popular supernatural anime movie Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye is performing well at the box office, showing the popularity of anime films in North America. It is now set to beat My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s domestic haul soon, despite having fewer screens and competing against Hollywood biggies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the theatrical release of the first two episodes of the anime series’ season 2 and the introduction of the Evil Eye arc from the manga. It picks up from where the first season ended, in the hot springs town where Jiji lives.

How much has Evil Eye earned in North America after 12 days?

Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye completed two weekends at the box office in North America and was released in 1,085 theaters. It collected a strong $3.19 million on its first weekend, as per Box Office Mojo. Due to the new releases, it lost 265 theaters on Friday and is running on 820 screens only. The film collected $644K on its second weekend, witnessing a decline of -79.8% from last weekend. After ten days, the film hit $5.03 million at the North American box office.

On track to beat My Hero Academia: You’re Next

My Hero Academia: You’re Next was released in 2024. It is an anime movie based on an original story featuring the characters of the My Hero Academia manga series. The film collected $5.04 million in its theatrical run at the North American box office, which will soon be beaten by Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye. The 2025 film is less than $1 million away from surpassing You’re Next’s domestic haul. It might even beat My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ $5.7 million domestic haul.

Worldwide collection update

Unfortunately, the anime movie did not even reach the $1 million mark outside North America. It has collected $571K in the overseas market, bringing the global cume to $5.6 million. Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye was released in theaters on June 6, clashing with Ballerina.

Box Office Summary

North America – $5.03 million

International – $571K

Worldwide – $5.6 million

