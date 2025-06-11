DanDaDan: Evil Eye brings the fan-favorite series back to the spotlight, and this time, it opens the door to Season 2 in a way that fans couldn’t ignore. Many headed to theaters to witness the start of the new arc in full cinematic glory instead of waiting for the anime to drop on screens at home.

This compilation film stitches together the first three episodes of the upcoming season, building hype before the official release. The story wastes no time turning up the heat, with Okarun, Momo, and Turbo Granny diving into a dangerous realm to face the terrifying Evil Eye.

The Evil Eye Villain Sets The Stage For Season 2

The trio finds themselves up against the bizarre and powerful villain, the Avatar of Hatred. The movie doesn’t hold back with its dimension-bending action and flashy visuals. The strange mix of spirits, aliens, and psychic powers aligns with what made DanDaDan a hit in the first place. Fans who’ve followed since Season 1 know exactly what to expect, which is mind-bending battles and striking animation that blends old and new techniques.

DanDaDan: Evil Eye Box Office Hits $3 Million In The US

The excitement translated straight to the box office. In its opening weekend, DanDaDan: Evil Eye pulled in more than $3 million in the US alone, a number that triples the earnings of DanDaDan: First Encounter, which was $1 million domestically. (via Box Office Mojo)

This kind of turnout shows how far the series has come in a short time. A sign of that momentum came last December when DanDaDan landed at the top of Netflix’s most-streamed non-English shows for the second half of 2024, all while having premiered only a few months earlier.

Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye Box-Office Breakdown

Domestic – $3.5m

International – $93.4K

Total – $3.6m

You Can Watch DanDaDan: Evil Eye Or Wait For July 3

If you’re skipping the theater, the good news is that you won’t miss anything new. According to Collider, the same episodes featured in the film will be part of the series when it returns on July 3, as Evil Eye acts as a prelude and not an exclusive.

However, for those who saw it early, the response has been strong. It’s clear the fan base, with a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, is more than satisfied. The film is still in theaters.

