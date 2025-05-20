Netflix is bringing something fun for both Harry Potter lovers and anime fans. On June 9, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 lands on the platform, and it might be the break you didn’t know you needed from titles like Solo Leveling and DanDaDan. While those shows stole the spotlight for a while, Mashle quietly built a loyal following with its mix of action and magical absurdity.

Mashle: Magic And Muscles: A Magic School With A Twist

This anime has strong Hogwarts vibes. The story unfolds in a world full of spellcasters, with students training at Easton Magic Academy. However, there’s a twist as Mash, the main guy, doesn’t have a shred of magic with no wand and no spells. What he does have, though, are ridiculous muscles and a stubborn mission to prove that he can rise through the ranks and become a Divine Visionary, all with pure strength.

According to Collider, it’s based on the manga by Hajime Kōmoto and has managed to score a solid 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s partly because it doesn’t just reference magical school cliches but also mocks them. Just think it is an anime based on the Harry Potter world, but with the rules rewritten. The action scenes don’t disappoint either, due to their clean animation and wild fight sequences.

A-1 Pictures Delivers Again

Behind the scenes, A-1 Pictures is the animation studio making it all look sharp. They’re the ones responsible for big names like Sword Art Online, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, and, of course, Solo Leveling. That explains why Mashle looks as polished as it does, even while poking fun at the genre.

And if you find yourself finishing Season 2 too quickly, there’s more coming. Season 3 has already been announced, though a release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Fans have been waiting since early 2024, so a bit more patience might be needed. For now, Netflix drops Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 on June 9.

