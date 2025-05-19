Netflix is reshuffling its Pokemon lineup in June, and fans of the series have something solid to look forward to. Even though the platform already houses plenty of titles (starting from Ash Ketchum’s earliest adventures in the Indigo League to the newer stories in Pokemon Horizons and the stop-motion original Pokémon Concierge), it’s about to bring back a standout era.

According to Collider, the full Kalos arc is making its return, with all three seasons, XY, Kalos Quest, and XYZ, and is set to stream again from June 1. Well, now, much to the delight of Pokemon fans, that’s 140 episodes of Gen 6 action as Ash, who treks through the Kalos region with his fresh group of companions.

Introducing Ash’s New Kalos Team

Pokémon the Series: XY, kicking off in 2013, marked the 17th season and came with a noticeable shift in tone and visual display.

Ash was paired with new faces, such as Serena, a budding trainer with a mysterious past, Clemont, a gadget-loving gym leader, and Bonnie, his energetic younger sister.

This trio, unlike Ash’s previous companions, banked more on his experience, which allowed him to step into a more mentor-like role. Together, they encountered the native Pokémon of Kalos, clashed with the ever-persistent Team Rocket, and chased down gym badges in hopes of making it to the regional league.

The Quest For Gym Badges & Stronger Bonds

Kalos Quest kept the momentum going. Ash continued collecting badges while strengthening bonds with his Pokemon and meeting both friends and rivals. The group’s journey added more layers to Kalos with each battle and discovery.

Then came XYZ, the arc’s crescendo. Ash and his team, with the stakes raised, found themselves wrapped up in the mysteries behind Mega Evolution and the formidable power of Zygarde. Meanwhile, the shadowy Team Flare had their own twisted plans, pushing the final stretch of the arc toward a tense conclusion at the Lumiose Conference.

The Kalos storyline remains a fan favorite, which has often been praised for its sharper animation and compelling plot. It served as one of the anime’s high points before the franchise took a dramatic new turn.

Preparing For The Next Chapter

Netflix’s move to bring back Kalos offers the perfect bridge as fans prepare for the next chapter of Pokémon Horizons, titled The Search for Laqua, set to return on June 27.

Horizons, which marked the end of Ash’s long run, follows new protagonists Liko and Roy on a quest with the Rising Volt Tacklers. Their journey, filled with new regions, continues after their Tera Training at Naranja Academy.

And with Professor Friede and the Brave Olivine airship back in action, the hunt for the Six Heroes and the hidden land of Laqua is about to ramp up.

