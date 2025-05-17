Netflix has dropped a new Mexican comedy-drama that might slide past your radar but could end up being one of the most unexpected gems in their lineup. Titled Snakes and Ladders, the show spins out from what seems like a minor school incident and quickly morphs into a tangled mess of power plays and secrets.

When A School Dispute Becomes Something Bigger

The heart of the series is Dora, played with cool precision by Cecilia Suárez. She’s a teacher who stumbles into the middle of a student feud, only to set off a chain reaction that drags two powerful families into war. As a result, what starts in a classroom stretches far beyond, pulling viewers through a twisting story that mixes satire, drama, and bursts of absurdity.

According to The Mirror, the show’s official synopsis reads, “In a renowned school, a teacher becomes involved in a dispute between two students. What appears to be just another incident will change the protagonist’s entire life in a story about ambition, power, and glory.”

Netflix’s description of the show further teases, “A school principal with a double life. A teacher with a dark secret. A student with a hidden talent. And a murder that will change everything.”

Short Episodes With Big Impact

The episodes are short and punchy, mostly under forty minutes, making it easy to lose a day to them. Once the show hits its stride, the strange tone and unpredictable turns do a good job of keeping things fresh.

K-Waves and Beyond enthusiastically recommended the show, stating, “The moment I started watching the first episode of Netflix’s Snakes and Ladders, I knew that it was something bonkers and insane. It’s not your run-of-the-mill school drama, mystery series; it has this uneven kind of dramatic thing going for it.”

They added, “Initially, I did not know if I was prepared for it, but before I knew it, the weirdness was thoroughly worth it.”

Mixed Reviews But Hard To Forget

The critics seem divided, but intrigued. Some are fully on board, calling it a provocative ride that’s impossible to pause. Leisure Byte summed up the drama, stating, “Snakes and Ladders brings sharp humour and provocative themes that captivate the audience right from the start. The series itself is easy to watch (except for some scenes which give you secondhand embarrassment) and will finish within a day.”

They added, “The themes of the show are all interesting, and you will find yourself pulled into the events unfolding in the show.”

Others admit the show gets a little too tangled in its own ambition. DM Talkies admitted “this satirical mexican dark comedy is not for everybody” in their more mixed review.

“While Snakes and Ladders is intended to be a chaotic ride on the road to power, it does often get lost in its multiple subplots,” they continued. “While I understand this adds to the complex nature of the narrative, it actually drags the show down, making it almost boring in some bits and too ridiculous in others.”

