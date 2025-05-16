Judy Blume’s Forever didn’t need much time to make its presence felt. The romantic drama was locked at the top of the platform’s charts in less than a week after landing on Netflix. According to MovieWeb, the show edged over You and The Four Seasons to hold the top place in Netflix’s TV chart. This kind of debut usually doesn’t go unnoticed. Netflix handed the show a swift Season 2 renewal, a rare move considering how tight-lipped the streamer usually is with early renewals.

A Cast That Carries The Story

Michael Cooper Jr. and Lovie Simon lead the series as Justin Edwards and Keisha Clarke, with a strong supporting crew featuring Xosha Roquemore, Marvin L. Winans III, and Wood Harris. The show’s reception has been near-unanimous. Critics are currently holding Forever at a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes, while viewers have pushed the Popcornmeter rating to 92%. That alignment between critics and audiences is uncommon, but Forever seems to be threading that needle effortlessly.

Forever Has Been Renewed But There’s No Roadmap

Despite confirming the renewal, Netflix didn’t attach a timeline for production or release (per Collider). This is not surprising, considering the writing process for Season 2 is just beginning to unfold. Mara Brock Akil, who adapted the series from Blume’s original book, is expected to stay at the helm.

The first season’s writing team featured Terrance Daye, Autumn Joy Jimerson, Erika Harrison, Jerron Horton, Danya Hu, Kimberly Ndombe, and Norman Vance Jr., all of whom contributed to shaping the story’s emotional pulse.

Directing duties were split across notable names. Anthony Hemingway led four episodes, Thembi Banks handled two, and Akil and Regina King stepped in to direct one each. Season 2 will likely continue with the same collaborative energy, even if casting changes or new story arcs remain under wraps for now.

The Bigger Netflix Picture

While Forever leads the charge, it’s not the only show making noise. The Four Seasons, with Tina Fey and Steve Carell, has secured its second season spot, while Ransom Canyon is still clinging to a top 10 position despite no green light for more episodes. Meanwhile, You is wrapping up with strong numbers, and on the movie side, The Mule and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have been pulling in views, alongside the original Smile by Parker Finn.

Forever Season 1 is available now on Netflix.

