Joe Goldberg might’ve thought he could outrun his murderous past, but karma’s got a pretty good memory, and maybe, just maybe, it runs in the family. You Season 5 dropped a major bomb when it showed us that little Henry, who once seemed like the innocent bright spot in Joe’s bloody soap opera, is now back under Joe and Kate’s (questionable) care. But parenting isn’t exactly a fairy tale when killer instincts are lingering in the gene pool.

As the new season peels back the layers, Henry starts showing some concerning traits that have everyone side-eyeing him like he’s about to write his own version of Crime and Punishment. Is he just a traumatized kid caught in a whirlwind of chaos, or is nature pulling a dark trick on the next Goldberg generation? Let’s break down Henry’s twisty future!

Kate Becomes Henry’s True Lifeline After Joe’s Fall

Joe Goldberg finally faced the music in You season 5, and honestly, it was about time. While Joe is rotting behind bars, Kate becomes the real MVP of Henry’s life. Even though Kate doesn’t exactly win any sainthood awards herself, she legally adopted Henry before everything went sideways. By the time the dust settles, she’s left standing, burning, guilty, to raise him. Henry bonding with Kate feels like the show’s way of saying, “Hey, maybe not all broken people stay broken.”

Kate’s far from perfect, but she’s practically an angel compared to Joe’s trail of bodies. Her survival from the Mooney’s fire, scars and all, acts as a pretty strong visual for Henry: real strength doesn’t come from violence, it comes from facing your mistakes. With Kate leading the way, Henry has a shot at building a future that’s more “functional adult” and less “serial killer on the loose.” It’s not tied up with a neat little bow, this is You, after all, but there’s real hope.

Kate’s regret, her desire to be better, and her unconditional care for Henry make her the best possible influence he could’ve gotten after the wreckage Joe left behind. The scars Kate carries aren’t just skin-deep; they tell a story Henry can grow from, one that says pain doesn’t have to lead to cruelty. Sometimes, it can carve a new path.

Henry’s Choice: Break The Cycle Or Repeat History

By the end of You Season 5, Henry isn’t some baby-faced version of Joe ready to pick up where dear old dad left off. Instead, the show sets him at a major crossroads: repeat the family’s bloody legacy or build something better. His final phone call with Joe says it all. Henry calls his father a monster, no hesitation, no confusion. It’s brutal, but it’s honest. And it proves that Henry sees the truth for what it is, not what Joe tried to justify it as.

Sure, genetics can be messy. Joe’s DNA is swimming in Henry’s veins, but the difference here is huge: Henry has genuine love. Kate is there to guide him, not abandon him when things get rough. Therapy is on the table. Even if a little cracked around the edges, stability is finally part of his life. Henry’s story leans way more towards nurture than nature, a breath of fresh air considering how You love to toss morality into a blender.

The final scenes hint that Henry understands the stakes. He’s not doomed to become a twisted protector like Joe. Instead, thanks to Kate’s support and his own resilience, he has a real shot at breaking the cycle. You might leave the future a little open-ended, but everything points to Henry choosing empathy over violence. His bloodline does not trap him. He’s writing his own ending, which looks much less bloody.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Filmed 15 Hours Of Unused Season 8 Alternate Endings—Here’s What Leaked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News