After years of stalking, scheming, and smooth-talking his way out of murder, You finally serves Joe Goldberg a long-overdue dose of justice. The psychological thriller’s showrunners have spilled the beans on how they crafted Joe’s poetic fate in the Season 5 finale, and let’s just say, karma didn’t ghost him this time. With Penn Badgley returning as everyone’s favorite book-loving sociopath, the final chapter takes Joe back to New York with Kate on his arm and a whole lot of baggage on his back.

But when Kate’s empire faces threats and Joe’s past creeps in (as it always does), things spiral deliciously out of control. Instead of his usual clean getaway, Joe ends up right where many fans believe he belonged all along, behind bars. Turns out, the only glass box Joe couldn’t escape was the metaphorical one built by his own sins. The creators? Oh, they made sure he felt every inch of it.

YOU Showrunners on Joe’s Fate

After five seasons of charming manipulation, literary metaphors, and, oh yes, murder, You finally handed Joe Goldberg his karmic reckoning. In an interview with TV Insider, co-showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo peeled back the curtain on Joe’s endgame, revealing that this twisted tale was always heading for a cage, not a coffin.

Michael Foley shared that the final chapter was never about redemption: “We are not going to redeem Joe. Joe is not going to get away with it.” From the very beginning, the plan was to circle back to New York, the city where it all began, but with a much darker twist. “Joe will face some of those people whose lives he ruined,” Foley explained. The idea of killing Joe was definitely tossed around the writers’ room, but in the end, they felt that a death sentence would be too easy. What’s worse than death for someone like Joe? Isolation.

According to Justin W. Lo, locking Joe up in a maximum-security prison was the ultimate poetic justice. “We don’t want people thinking he could get out,” Lo clarified. “We want people thinking he is there, trapped for the rest of his life, without the opportunity to have love or touch.” Honestly, it’s the You-niverse’s equivalent of putting Dracula in a garlic-scented cage, cruel, ironic, and oh-so-fitting.

Lo also emphasized how important it was for Joe to sit with everything he’s done. No distractions. No victims. Just him, his thoughts, and maybe a state-issued jumpsuit. “We wanted to isolate him because we knew that would be his greatest punishment,” he said. Ouch.

So, while Joe didn’t meet a gory demise, his fate is arguably worse: a lifetime of introspection with no mirrors, no books, and no Becks or Mariennes to romanticize. It’s the literary villain’s version of hell, and one You fans can’t help but applaud.

In true You fashion, the ending is dark, ironic, and chillingly satisfying. Joe Goldberg got his ending, just not the one he would’ve written for himself.

What Happened To Joe In YOU Season 5?

Joe Goldberg began You Season 5 with a sharp suit, a high profile, and a woman like Kate by his side, but karma was waiting just around the corner with handcuffs. Despite appearing to have it all, Joe’s inner rot couldn’t stay buried for long. This season, things get deliciously twisted when Bronte, a mysterious woman, catfishes Joe by literally becoming a version of him. Yep, Joe falls for… Joe. The narcissism writes itself.

Showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo confirmed that while Joe doesn’t meet a violent end, he ends up exactly where he belongs: in a maximum-security prison, cut off from love, control, and, thankfully, monologues. “We wanted to isolate him because we knew that would be his greatest punishment,” Lo said.

No death, no redemption, no sequel tease, just poetic justice. There’s no glass box this time, but Joe’s new cage is the one he built himself, and You made sure he’ll be stuck in it, forever haunted by his own twisted reflection.

