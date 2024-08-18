The gripping narrative, compelling performances, and unpredictable protagonist have made You one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, the psychological thriller series tells the story of an obsessive stalker who goes to any extent to be close to the woman of his dreams. The show starring Penn Badgley in the lead role has aired four seasons so far, and has already been confirmed that its fifth season will be the last one. Now that it has been more than a year since new episodes of the series have been released, fans must be eagerly waiting for updates about You Season 5.

When will You Season 5 Come Out?

After the conclusion of the fourth installment of You in March 2023, Netflix announced that the fifth and final season will arrive on screens sometime in 2024. However, the Penn Badgley starrer show’s production got delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The filming of the last season began in March 2024 and concluded in August of the same year. It is likely that the post-production will take around five to six months, considering the trend followed in previous seasons. So, while the official premiere date is yet to be announced by Netflix, we can expect You Season 5 to come out in early 2025.

Who will Star in You Season 5?

Penn Badgley will surely return as the world’s most famous stalker, Joe Goldberg, and will be joined by Charlotte Ritchie as Katherine “Kate” Galvin-Lockwood. There are several exciting additions to the cast in season 5, including Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau, who will play Detective Marquez, and The Handmaid’s Tale star Madeline Brewer who will portray Bronte, a playwright who starts to work at Joe’s NYC bookstore. The cast will also include Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood, Joe’s brother-in-law; Anna Camp in the dual role of Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Kate’s twin sisters; Natasha Behnam as Dominique; a young and passionate woman; Pete Ploszek as Harrison, Reagan’s husband; and Tom Francis as Clayton, a wannabe author. Furthermore, the creators teased that a previous victim of Joe could return to the show, which fans believe could be Jenna Ortega as Ellie.

What will You Season 5 be About?

In the final season of You, Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg fully embraces his dark side, using the power and wealth of his girlfriend, Kate, to protect himself from any consequences. By the end of Season 4, the couple returned to New York City. Joe now seems unbeatable, with a PR team to cover his tracks and a partner who overlooks his flaws, unlike his previous wife, Love Quinn. However, Kate’s future looks bleak since anyone Joe loves usually ends up dead. The show’s creators have hinted that Season 5 will explore the outcomes of Joe’s actions, possibly ending with justice finally catching up to him.

